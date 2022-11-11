What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 11-13

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's hit the ice at TD Place twice the weekend.

On Friday, the 67's host the Oshawa Generals at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 67's face the Niagara Ice Dogs at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

THE OFFSPRING

The Offspring bring the "Let the Bad Times Roll Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

The Offspring are joined by guests Simple Plan.

Show time is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/the-offspring/

FRANCIS CABREL

Francis Cabrel performs at the National Arts Centre's Southam Hall Friday night.

"For this exceptional event, Francis Cabrel invites us to an intimate musical encounter," says the NAC.

"The pleasure of discovering his most recent songs from his latest album, À l’aube revenant, will be heightened as he delivers some favourite classics, forever associated with this beloved artist for over 40 years."

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31469.

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE AT THE NAC

Don't miss Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31679.

SERENA RYDER

The Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe hosts an intimate evening with Serena Ryders.

See the platinum-selling artist Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/serena-ryder.

TENILLE TOWNES

Tenille Townes brings the Same Road Home Tour to the Bronson Centre Sunday night.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/tenille-townes-2/

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK

International star Engelbert Humperdinck takes the stage at the Casino du Lac Leamy Sunday evening.

Engelbert's hits include Release Me, After the Lovin', The Last Waltz and There Goes My Everything.

For more information, visit https://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/lacleamy/explore/shows/engelbert-humperdinck

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

HELLENIC CENTRE HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

More than 50 vendors will be on display at the Hellenic Centre Holiday Craft Fair.

The fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

ROCKLAND CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Rockland Christmas Market is Saturday at the RiverRock Inn and Conference Centre on Chamberland Street in Rockland.

Admission is free.

ITTY BITTY ART AND ARTISAN SHOW & SALE

Artists and artisans will be on display at the Itty Bitty Crafts and Art Show this weekend in Carleton Place.

Admission is free.

The show is Saturday and Sunday at the Carleton Place Arena.

For more information, visit https://www.artscarletonplace.com/.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts Montreal on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.

The University of Ottawa women's hockey team hosts McGill Sunday at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 2 p.m.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Nipissing Sunday evening at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7:30 p.m.