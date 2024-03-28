What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 29-April 1
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Easter weekend.
Easter activities
The following locations are hosting Easter activities this weekend:
- Easter at the Bunker – Saturday at the Diefenbunker Museum
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday
- Easter at The Farm – The Log Farm on Friday to Monday
- Easter Egg Hunt at the Valleyview Little Animal Farm on Fallowfield Road.
- Easter at the Estate – Billings Estate National Historic Site – Saturday and Sunday
- Meet the Easter Bunny at Carlingwood Shopping Centre
Easter at the Farm
Celebrate Easter at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum this weekend.
Meet the chicks, ducklings and rabbits, visit the egg station and more.
Advance tickets are required for Easter at the Farm. For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/easter-at-the-farm.
Carp Farmers Market
The Carp Farmers Market Easter Market is Saturday at the Carp Fairgrounds.
Over 40 vendors will be on display in two buildings.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open on Easter Sunday.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market
Checkout over 30 vendors this weekend at the Easter Farmers' Market at the Metcalfe Farmers Market.
The market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.metcalfefm.com.
Hop into Spring
Hop into spring at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.ottawa.ca.
Maple Syrup Season
Sugar bush season is underway in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
- Vanier Museopark on Peres Blancs Avenue
- The Log Farm
- Sugar Bush at Proulx Farm
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
- Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop
- Mapleside Sugarbush in Pembroke
AnimeFest Ottawa
The first edition of Anime Ottawa is set for this weekend.
"It's a pop-culture fan convention that celebrates and showcases anime, manga and Asian culture."
The festival runs Friday to Sunday at the EY Centre.
For more information, visit www.animeottawa.com.
National Arts Centre
The following events will be at the National Arts Centre over the Easter weekend:
- Thursday to Saturday: Canada Improv Games – Babs Asper Theatre
- Saturday – The official Canada Drag Race Tour 2024 in the NAC Southam Hall
- Friday to Tuesday: The NAC Indigenous Theatre's Speaking the Inuit Way Pop-up Exhibition
For more information, visit the NAC website.
Museums
Here is a look at the schedule for museums in Ottawa and Gatineau over the Easter weekend:
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canadian War Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canadian Museum of History open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Ottawa Art Gallery closed on Good Friday, Sunday and Easter Monday
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Skating
You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's face the Brantford Bulldogs in the first round of the OHL playoffs.
The 67's host Game 3 on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at TD Place.
For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs face the North Bay Battalion in the first round of the OHL playoffs.
The Frontenacs host the Battalion for Game 3 on Monday night at Slush Puppie Place.
