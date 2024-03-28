What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 29-April 1

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Easter weekend.

Easter activities

The following locations are hosting Easter activities this weekend:

Easter at the Farm

Celebrate Easter at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum this weekend.

Meet the chicks, ducklings and rabbits, visit the egg station and more.

Advance tickets are required for Easter at the Farm. For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/easter-at-the-farm.

Carp Farmers Market

The Carp Farmers Market Easter Market is Saturday at the Carp Fairgrounds.

Over 40 vendors will be on display in two buildings.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open on Easter Sunday.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market

Checkout over 30 vendors this weekend at the Easter Farmers' Market at the Metcalfe Farmers Market.

The market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.metcalfefm.com.

Hop into Spring

Hop into spring at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawa.ca.

Maple Syrup Season

Sugar bush season is underway in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

AnimeFest Ottawa

The first edition of Anime Ottawa is set for this weekend.

"It's a pop-culture fan convention that celebrates and showcases anime, manga and Asian culture."

The festival runs Friday to Sunday at the EY Centre.

For more information, visit www.animeottawa.com.

National Arts Centre

The following events will be at the National Arts Centre over the Easter weekend:

Thursday to Saturday: Canada Improv Games – Babs Asper Theatre

Saturday – The official Canada Drag Race Tour 2024 in the NAC Southam Hall

Friday to Tuesday: The NAC Indigenous Theatre's Speaking the Inuit Way Pop-up Exhibition

For more information, visit the NAC website.

Museums

Here is a look at the schedule for museums in Ottawa and Gatineau over the Easter weekend:

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

Skating

You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's face the Brantford Bulldogs in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

The 67's host Game 3 on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at TD Place.

For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs face the North Bay Battalion in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

The Frontenacs host the Battalion for Game 3 on Monday night at Slush Puppie Place.