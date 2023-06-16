What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 16-18

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Vancouver FC on Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

It's Bruce's Big Night at TD Place in support of the Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Ottawa BlackJacks

The Ottawa BlackJacks host the Niagara River Lions Saturday night at TD Place.

Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.theblackjacks.ca/.

Ottawa Italian Festival

The Ottawa Italian Festival continues this weekend in Little Italy.

This weekend's events include Picnic All'Italiana on Saturday, the Bike Race Ottawa on Sunday and Mercato Di Preston Street.

For more information, visit https://italianweekottawa.ca/events-iwo/.

Fringe Festival

The Ottawa Fringe Festival runs until June 25 at venues across Ottawa.

Ottawa Fringe showcases works of art that push the boundaries of traditional theatre.

For a list of events, visit https://ottawafringe.com/boxoffices/schedule-calendar/.

Festival Franco-Ontarien

Celebrate Francophone culture this weekend at the Festival Franco-Ontarien in Major's Hill Park.

The festival kicks off Friday night with Gregory Charles and guests. Saturday's musical lineup includes Gigs and Lisa Leblanc.

Sunday is Free Day, with families invited to participate in free activities and attend a show designed to delight adults and children alike.

For more information, visit https://ffo.ca/.

NAC Orchestra

The NAC Orchestra present's Mozart's Don Giovanni.

Opera is back at the NAC Saturday night, featuring the NAC Orchestra with a superstar cast of soloists and Ottawa’s amazing and ever-versatile Ewashko Singers.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31880.

Witch Prophet

See Witch Prophet Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33868.

Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards

The Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards is an exploration of culture, a celebration of creativity.

The festival continues Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit https://www.oiffa.com/.

Summer Indigenous Art Market

The Summer Indigenous Art Market is Saturday at the National Arts Centre.

The NAC hosts Indigenous artists and artisans for the market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34149.

Honeymoon Suite

Canadian rock legends Honeymoon Suite perform at the Hard Rock Casino Ottawa Saturday night.

For tickets and information visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/honeymoon-suite-live-in-the-joint-tickets-638237334047.

The Noble Pursuit

See the Noble Pursuit at the Ottawa Little Theatre until June 24.

The suspenseful comedy is written by Douglas Bowie.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.

NCC Weekend Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

613flea

613flea is outside this weekend at Lansdowne Park.

Don't miss this ever-changing marketplace that features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds!

613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westboro Farmers Market

The Westboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Byron Linear Park

Barrhaven Farmers Market

Checkout the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Sunday at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

The farmers' market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

War Games

The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.

The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.

"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.

The War Games exhibit continues until Dec. 31.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature opens a new exhibit this weekend – Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Travelling Bricks

See a new attraction built by tiny bricks in Brockville.

Travelling Bricks is an exhibition made of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until Aug. 20.

Aquatarium Director of Operations Jennipher Carter walks by the Lego Titanic, built with 200,000 Lego bricks. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kingston Pride

Kingston Pride is this weekend in Kingston.

Events include the Pride Parade on Princess Street on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Pride in the Square from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For a full list of events, visit https://www.kingstonpride.ca/about-6.

Over the River and Through the Woods

The Domino Theatre in Kingston presents Over the River and Through the Woods.

See the comedy by Joe DiPietro until June 24.

For more information, visit https://www.kingstongrand.ca/events/over-the-river-and-through-the-woods.

ABBA-mania in Cornwall

See ABBA-mania at the Aultsville Theatre in Cornwall Friday night.

ABBA-mania performs 22 ABBA songs during the two-set show.

For tickets and information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/abbamania-canada/.

Seaway Valley Wrestling

Don't miss Seaway Valley Wrestling in Cornwall Saturday night.

The event will feature Impact Wrestling’s Dirty Dango & Masha Slamovich, Seaway Valley Heavyweight Champion The Hotstepper Macrae Martin and Destiny World Tag Team Champions Sabotage.

For tickets and information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/seaway-valley-wrestling-superfight-2/.

Father's Day Car Show

The Cornwall Road Warriors Car Club presents its first Father's Day Car Show on Sunday.

Admission is free for the event at 1150 Montreal Road in Cornwall.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/fathers-day-car-show/.