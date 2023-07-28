What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 28-30

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of July.

Just a reminder, a section of the Queensway is closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at TD Place Friday night.

It's Legacy Night, celebrating the 1973 Rough Riders Grey Cup championship.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC on Saturday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.

World's Largest Bouncy Castle

It's the final weekend to play on the world's largest bouncy castle at Saunders Farm.

Big Bounce Canada has four areas to play in, including the World's Largest Bounce House, the Giant, Air Space and Sport Slam.

For tickets and information, visit https://thebigbouncecanada.ca/event/ottawa-on/.

The Big Bounce Canada says the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm for two weeks in July. (The Big Bounce Canada/release)

National Women's Under-18 Football Championship

Football Canada hosts the National Women's Under-18 Championship in Ottawa until Saturday.

The championship games are Saturday at Carleton University.

For more information, visit https://footballcanada.com/event/2023-womens-u18-nationals/.

Ottawa Chamberfest

Ottawa Chamberfest continues all weekend at venues across Ottawa.

Performances this weekend include Anna Ludlow and friends, Lafayette Quartet's Final Bow and Skye Consort & Emma Bjorling.

For tickets and information, visit www.chamberfest.com.

Festibiere

Festibiere Gatineau continues until Saturday at Place des festivals Zibi Gatineau.

Sample 350 craft beers from 30 brewers in Quebec and Ontario.

For tickets and information, visit https://en.festibiere.ca/.

Classic Albums Live

The NAC Popular Music and Variety presents Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac – Rumours.

Experience the magic of Fleetwood Mac like never before with Classic Albums Live.

See Classic Albums Live Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the National Arts Centre.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34182.

Ottawa Little Theatre

It's the final two nights to see Around the World in 80 Days at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The play wraps up Saturday.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/around-the-world-in-80-days/.

Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show

It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."

The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, from July 7 to Sept. 4.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

A Company of Fools

A Company of Fools presents Shakespeare in the Park this summer.

This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.

For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/.

NCC Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open daily for active transportation from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue.

Ottawa Farmers' Markets

The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.

Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:

Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market continues this weekend at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

War Games

The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.

The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.

"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.

War Games continues until Dec. 31.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's exhibit, Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Our Climate Quest

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.

The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.

See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/

Travelling Bricks

Travelling Bricks is in Brockville until Aug. 20, an exhibition made out of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kick and Push Festival in Kingston

The Kick and Push Festival continues until Aug. 19 in Kingston.

The theatre festival brings professional artists to Kingston from all over to share innovative works of great artistic and historical value.

For more information, visit www.thekickandpush.com.

Cornwall Ribfest

Enjoy live music, carnival rides, children's activities and amazing ribs this weekend at the Cornwall Rib Fest.

The festival runs all weekend at Lamoureux Park along Cornwall's waterfront.

For more information, visit https://cornwallribfest.com/.

Downtown Summer Celebration in Cornwall

It's the perfect time to celebrate in downtown Cornwall.

The Downtown Summer Celebration continues Friday and Saturday, coinciding with Cornwall Ribfest at Lamoureux Park.

A variety of downtown businesses will be offering special discounts, sidewalk sales and other promotions.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/downtown-summer-celebration-returns-this-weekend/.

Shania Twin

Shania Twin performs at the Port Theatre in Cornwall on Saturday.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/shania-twin/.

Arnprior Teddy Bear Picnic

The Arnprior Galilee Centre hosts the Teddy Bear Picnic on Saturday.

Enjoy a beary special day at the Arnprior Galilee Centre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lac-Simon Fireworks

Enjoy fireworks Saturday night at Lac-Simon, in the Petite-nation La Lievre.

During the day, explore Lac-Simon’s magnificent municipal beach and enjoy live music, and after nightfall, watch the sky over the Outaouais region light up with spectacular multi-coloured fireworks!

For more information, visit https://www.tourismeoutaouais.com/en/attractions/lac-simon-fireworks/.