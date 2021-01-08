OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Just a reminder, a new overnight curfew begins Saturday in Gatineau and across Quebec.

LACE UP THE SKATES

Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated rinks are open. Starting Saturday, reservations for a free 45-minute skating time will need to be booked through www.ottawa.ca/skating.

Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ottawa's community outdoor rinks are also open, weather permitting. A maximum of 25 people can skate on the outdoor rinks at one time.

SLEDDING HILLS

The city of Ottawa's sledding hills are open for the season. Just a reminder, capacity in gathering areas is limited to 25 people at one time.

For a list of sledding hills in the City of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports-fields-and-outdoor-recreation#sledding-hills-1

The National Capital Commission also operates sledding hills in Ottawa. https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tobogganing-greenbelt

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, SNOWSHOEING, HIKING

The National Capital Commission invites you to get outdoors this winter.

"With over 450 km of trails for skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking, hills for tobogganing and fire pits to warm up by, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our 'Winter Capital,'" says the NCC.

Check out the NCC's Winter Capital interactive map to find suggested routes. Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/experience-your-winter-capital-ottawa-gatineau

A reminder that interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Residents are asked to remain on their respective sides of the Ottawa River as much as possible and to travel only for essential reasons.

SKI SEASON

Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/

Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel out of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ski hills in Ontario must remain closed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth live from Belleville.

Enjoy Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar present a free livestream performance Friday at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27949