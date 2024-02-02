What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb 2-4

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Winterlude!

Winterlude is Ottawa's can’t-miss winter event!

The Rideau Canal is currently closed for skating, but activities will continue throughout the region off-ice starting on Friday until Feb. 19. See the full calendar of events for more information

Due to weather conditions, Snowflake Kingdom will open on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Herea are some of the Winterlude events happening this weekend:

Pibon (Winter) Festival : Family-friendly authentic Indigenous experiences, including an indoor powwow and performances on Sparks Street. All events are free.

: Family-friendly authentic Indigenous experiences, including an indoor powwow and performances on Sparks Street. All events are free. Bridge of Lights : A 10 minute light show will be running on a loop from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every night on the Montcalm Street Bridge. Viewing is free.

: A 10 minute light show will be running on a loop from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every night on the Montcalm Street Bridge. Viewing is free. Adaawewigamig : This event will be hosting winter activities in the ByWard Market. Activities include, traditional hide tanning, maple sugar making and much more. The event is free.

: This event will be hosting winter activities in the ByWard Market. Activities include, traditional hide tanning, maple sugar making and much more. The event is free. Rideau Hall : Take part in a number of winter sports outside the official residence of Canada's Governor General. Also take the chance to visit the residence's state rooms. Tours and activities are free.

: Take part in a number of winter sports outside the official residence of Canada's Governor General. Also take the chance to visit the residence's state rooms. Tours and activities are free. Winterlude Triathlon: Cheer on dedicated winter enthusiasts who will cross-country ski for 10 kilometres and snowshoe for 6 kilometres. The race finishes at the Terry Fox Facility.

Residents in Ottawa can use the free Sno-Bus service during Winterlude. Times and pick-up locations are available here.

Winterlude activities are underway on Sparks Street. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Black History Month

Check out the events celebrating Black History Month this weekend:

Experience a live hair care demo, hair art runway, musical, spoken word performances and much more. The event takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Canadian Science and Technology Museum.

The event is currently sold-out, but a limited amount of tickets will be available at the door for $20.

The eleven-day festival will revolve around the text-based essence of hip hop, opening with a free monumental Hip Hop Cypher.

The festival runs this weekend until Saturday, Feb. 10 at the National Arts Centre.

Free events are available.

This ongoing exhibition at the Ottawa Art Gallery is a great place to discover the stories and experiences of hip-hop in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

The exhibit is free

Other events in the Ottawa-area:

Come taste, drink and cheer on Canada’s best chefs on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3

Competition I : Mystery Wine Pairing. Location: Shaw Centre, Trillium Ballroom

Competition II : Black Box. Location: La Cité College Competition III:

Grand Finale. Location: Shaw Centre

Tickets are available at the event website.

Chef Briana Kim from Ottawa (centre) won the 2023 Canadian Culinary Championship. Kim is flanked by Chef Bobby Milheron from Vancouver (silver) and Chef Serge Belair from Edmonton (bronze). Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo: greatkitchenparty.com)

The unique indoor 5K in Ottawa’s Rideau Centre and Shaw Centre is back on Sunday!

The start and finish will be on the 3rd floor of the Shaw Centre and all participants will have the unique opportunity to run the corridors of the Rideau Centre on a 2.5 kilometre loop.

Race prices range between $20 and $55.

Scheduled from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, this premier curling event involves 42 boys and girls teams competing on the national stage.

Team information and tickets are available on the Curling Canada site.

Show your support for PWHL Ottawa as they take on PWHL New York.

Game time is 1 p.m. on Sunday at the TD Place Arena.

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

A skier makes his way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Gatineau Park has 11 kilometres of winter walking and hiking trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to difficult.

Pioneers Trail: Easy, 1.3 km loop, from P3.

Capital Pathway: Easy, 3.2 km round trip, from P1 or P3.

Sugarbush Trail: Easy, 3 km loop, from the Visitor Centre or P4.

Lauriault Trail: Difficult, 4.5 km loop, from P6.

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Skating

The Rideau Canal Skateway is temporarily closed as freezing rain and warmer temperatures hit Ottawa. The canal may re-open this weekend if conditions allow. Ice conditions and updates can be found on the NCC's website.

You can also skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

People ice skate on the Rink of Dreams at City Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

There are also a large number of outdoor specialty rinks in the Ottawa region, including a skate through an apple orchard and a forest.