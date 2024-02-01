Black History Month kicks off in Ottawa, here’s how to take part

February is Black History Month and Ottawa doesn’t fall short on events to learn about African, Caribbean and Black history.

Tourism Ottawa says on its website there’s an abundance of Black-owned businesses that offer a range of different experiences to celebrate the culture. Some of these businesses include:

Afrotechture

Afrotechture is a store located in the ByWard Market square that showcases and sells the work of Black artisans, such as bath and body products, home décor, jewelry, dolls, snacks and more. It is found by two entrepreneurial sisters, Resa Solomon-St. Lewis and Tracey Solomon.

J’TM Resto Bar

You can also celebrate by visiting J’TM Resto Bar, which is a Black-owned restaurant by day and a vibrant bar by night. The restaurant offers signature dishes, such as steak frites, jerk dip and more.

Luxe Blooms Flower Café

If you’re a flower lover, then you need to visit the Luxe Blooms Flower Café in the ByWard Market. Bouquets crafted by a florist can be ordered and delivered to your home in the Ottawa area. The café also offers a magical place full of flowers to enjoy either a coffee or a tea.

A list of more restaurants and businesses is available online.

The Ottawa Public Library is celebrating the month not only with a film festival, but also with multiple events including workshops, talks, and featured books.

“Cumberland branch is thrilled to screen a selection of films from the National Film Board of Canada to highlight Black History Month. Take a seat and check out our film selection for February!" the library said on its website.

A full list of other events is available online.