    Sno-Bus service offers free rides during Winterlude, here's the schedule

    People ski on giant skies during a Winterlude Winter Celebration at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby People ski on giant skies during a Winterlude Winter Celebration at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Residents in Ottawa can use the Sno-Bus service for free during Winterlude, the City of Ottawa says.

    The service will be running according to the following schedule:

    Winterlude Sno-Bus Schedule

    On Elgin Street at Sparks Street and Jacques Cartier Park North

    • Feb. 3 and 4, 10 and 11, and 17 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    • Monday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    STO Sno-Bus Schedule

    Between Robert-Guertin Park and Ride and Jacques-Cartier Park North

    • Feb. 3 and 4, 10 and 11 and 17 to 19 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    A sign saying “Sno-Bus” will be seen on participating buses at the bus stops that also have a sign indicating it’s “Sno-Bus” stop.

    To go to the Rideau Hall Winter Celebration on Feb. 3, an OC Transpo shuttle between Queen Street (at Metcalfe) will be offering rides between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

    The city reminds you to carry your skates using skate guards or to carry them at your sides to avoid causing injuries on the bus.

    “Wearing your skates onboard the Sno-Bus is not permitted,” the city said.

    You can also use the OC Transpo Travel Planner to plan your route downtown, while using the city’s park and ride lots for free and taking the bus service with connections to O-Train Line 1.

