What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Hot air balloons take to the sky over Gatineau, Atletico Ottawa and the Ottawa Titans play at home and fair season continues.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Labour Day weekend.
Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
Hot air balloons will fill the sky over Gatineau this weekend for the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.
The festival at Le Baie Park runs until Monday, featuring hot air balloon launches, entertainment, activities for the whole family and more. Musical acts include Dallas Smith on Friday, Salebarbes on Saturday and IAM on Sunday.
The hot air balloon launches are every morning at 6 a.m. and every evening at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
For more information, visit www.montgolfieresgatineau.com.
Despite some morning fog, there was successful liftoff on the last morning of the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Mary Hindle/CTV Viewer)
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Vancouver FC on Saturday night at TD Place.
It's La Fiesta Night, with an unforgettable evening of soccer and a cultural celebration.
For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans wrap up the regular season with a three-game series against Quebec this weekend.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Friday night is Fan Appreciation Night, with post-game fireworks.
For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.
Perth Fair
Celebrate 177 years of the Perth Fair this weekend in Perth, Ont.
Checkout the midway, horse shows, trucks and tractors, demolition derby, livestock, the homecraft building and more.
Musical performances include The Derringers on Friday, The Timber Line on Saturday and Cole Malone on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.perthfair.com.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Shawville Fair
The Shawville Fair, known as "The Valley's Most Family Friendly Fair," is this weekend in Shawville.
Don't miss the midway, petting farm and pony rides, horse shows, dairy and beef barns, home craft displays and more. Musical performances include Madeline Merlo and Tyler Joe Miller on Saturday and Jade Eagleson on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.shawvillefair.ca.
Stormont County Fair
The Stormont County Fair runs until Labour Day in Newington.
For more information, click here.
Come From Away
See Come from Away at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.
The most successful Canadian musical ever shares the story of the 7,000 airplane passengers who were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in the wake of 9/11, and the small community that invited these "come from aways" into their lives, says the NAC website.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33674.
Cirque du Soleil ECHO
Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22, featuring poetry, stagecraft and acrobatics.
See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."
"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."
For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.
Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Chinatown Night Market
Somerset Street transforms into a vibrant night market this weekend for the Ottawa Chinatown Night Market.
Enjoy a wide variety of traditional Chinese fare and innovative fusion creations, discover unique and handmade items and watch an array of live performances.
The Chinatown Night Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Somerset Street between Bronson Avenue and Bell Street.
Ottawa Serbian Festival
The Ottawa Serbian Festival runs this weekend at 1989 Prince of Wales Drive.
It's a celebration of Serbian culture, music and gastronomy.
Open Doors at Rideau Hall
Discover Rideau Hall this weekend
You can tour the State rooms at your own pace and visit the greenhouses and gardens. Guides will be on-hand to answer any questions.
Doors Open Rideau Hall runs Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trillium Championships Show
The largest equestrian event in Ontario is at Wesley Clover Parks this weekend.
The Trillium Championships Show runs until Sunday.
For more information, visit www.thja.ca.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
613flea
The popular 613flea is back at Lansdowne this weekend.
Visit 150 vendors selling different foods and items on Saturday.
613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Gower Farmers Market open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature will be open all weekend, including Labour Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend
- Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open Friday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canadian War Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day
- Canadian Museum of History will be open all weekend, including Labour Day
- National Gallery of Canada will be open all weekend, including Labour Day from 9:30 am. to 5 p.m.
- Ottawa Art Gallery will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gallery will be closed on Monday.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
Horse Lovers' Weekend
It's Horse Lovers Weekend at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
The three-day festival showcases riding, driving, and working horses with the help of the Village interpreters and community partners.
For tickets and information, visit www.uppercanadavillage.com.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Downtown residents more likely to have negative view of Ottawa police, survey shows
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau has died, the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed in a post on social media Friday. He was 31.
NEW Your trip to the emergency department is taking longer every year: report
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
Aid group says Israel hit convoy to hospital in Gaza. Israel says it hit gunmen who seized the car
An Israeli missile hit a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing several people from a local transportation company, the American Near East Refugee Aid group said Friday. Israel claimed without immediate evidence that it opened fire after gunmen seized the convoy.
She's a Norwegian princess. He's an American self-professed shaman. Their wedding is this weekend
The Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo, returned safely
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.
New The top 10 reasons Canadians visited the emergency department this year
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
opinion The best movies to watch when you're feeling lost
When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
International student enrolment drops below federal cap: Universities Canada
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW Your trip to the emergency department is taking longer every year: report
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
-
Two adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
-
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
-
One dead, two injured after crash on Hwy. 401 off ramp in Whitby
One person is dead and two people have been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Whitby early Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau has died, the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed in a post on social media Friday. He was 31.
Montreal
-
Head of nuclear medicine at Jewish General found guilty of sexual assault
Stephan Probst, the head of nuclear medicine at the Jewish General Hospital, and his co-accused, Wendy Devera, were convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman they met online in 2020.
-
Pointe-Claire business shot at, investigation ongoing
A business in Pointe-Claire, on Montreal's West Island, was the victim of gunfire.
-
Man, 60, stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro station, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau returns to northern Ont. following Liberal cabinet retreat
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
-
International student enrolment drops below federal cap: Universities Canada
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
Windsor
-
Increased police presence on Eugenie Avenue
Increased police presence was reported in the 200 block of Eugenie Avenue on Thursday evening.
-
Province-wide cellphone ban hits Windsor classrooms next week
As kids and teens across Windsor-Essex try to enjoy the last few days of summer break, a province-wide cellphone ban awaits them at school next week.
-
Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
London
-
Local swim spots test high for E. coli ahead of long weekend
It’s the last long weekend of the summer, and many have their eyes on the sand and sun – however, recent rainfall has prompted closures at many popular swimming spots.
-
Can the city do more to stop dangerous climbs atop the new Victoria Bridge?
A brief video that has already been widely circulated on social media shows two people standing on top of the bridge’s west arch on Ridout Street - dangerously high above the river.
-
'They're going to push us to be on strike'; support workers preparing to walk-out at Western University
More than 300 CUPE 2361 members could be on the picket lines at Western University on Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
-
Company behind child care registration program apologizes for misleading emails
Families were left scrambling after a software malfunction left them without child care for the upcoming school year. The company behind the registration system is now apologizing.
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
Barrie
-
Grey Highlands crash closes area roads: OPP
Two people sent to trauma centre after Grey Highlands crash.
-
Police investigating Innisfil crash
Police are investigating a collision in Innisfil.
-
Possible human remains discovered in Tiny Township
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
Manitoba community unveils plan to curb zebra mussels
A Manitoba community is proactively trying to avoid zebra mussels entering the nearby lake.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau has died, the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed in a post on social media Friday. He was 31.
-
Cellphone ban, high class sizes among new challenges for Calgary students
Thousands of Calgary students are headed back to school on Thursday for the first day of lessons, which could look a little different this year.
-
Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
Edmonton
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Firestorm caused winds up to 180 km/h at Wabasso Campground, leaving trail of destruction
Hundreds of trees around Wabasso Campground have been plastered to the ground, downed not by fire, but by hurricane-force winds that tore up asphalt and left tangled metal wrapped around the trees left standing.
-
Alberta LGBTQ2S+ businesses to get federal funding
An Alberta business advocate is one of the first organizations in Canada to receive funding from a new federal program aimed at bolstering LGBTQ2S+ businesses.
Regina
-
'We're still open': Businesses feeling financial fallout of Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction
Some Regina businesses are feeling the financial fallout of the Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction.
-
Family of murdered Regina woman hold second annual vigil in hopes her remains will be found
The family of Richele Bear continue to look for answers over 10 years after the young Regina woman was murdered.
-
APAS calls for review of grain commission system after Purely Canada Foods licenses revoked
In the wake of Purely Canada Foods Corp. having its grain and primary elevator licenses revoked – the organization representing Sask. farmers is calling for a review of policies that allowed the company to deal grain in the first place.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan government responds to critical capacity issues at St. Paul's hospital
The Government of Saskatchewan is responding to concerns raised by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) regarding St. Paul's Hospital exceeding capacity.
-
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a man died after being struck by a police vehicle
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a 31-year-old man has died after being struck by a police vehicle on a grid road outside the northern community of Buffalo Narrows.
Vancouver
-
Orphaned voters and attack ads: BC United fallout continues
Voters who’ve long considered themselves centrists or centre-right are expressing a range of emotions a day after the leader of BC United pulled the party from October’s provincial election: relief, frustration, anger, and disorientation.
-
Here's how long Metro Vancouver drivers are commuting daily
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are spending an average of 30.5 minutes commuting per day, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
-
Outreach workers face high burnout rates due to toxic drug crisis: UGM
Harold Melbourne, an outreach worker who spends his days bearing witness, is on the front lines of B.C.'s toxic drug crisis.
Vancouver Island
-
Orphaned voters and attack ads: BC United fallout continues
Voters who’ve long considered themselves centrists or centre-right are expressing a range of emotions a day after the leader of BC United pulled the party from October’s provincial election: relief, frustration, anger, and disorientation.
-
B.C. vehicle impound fees going up as province looks to curb surging road deaths
A surge in traffic deaths on British Columbia's roadways has prompted the provincial government to impose stiffer penalties on dangerous drivers.
-
Earthquake warning system providing seconds of notice activated in B.C.
For years, Metro Vancouver has been worrying about the threat of the “Big One,” a megathrust earthquake expected to hit coastal B.C. one day.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.