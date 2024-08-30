What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Hot air balloons take to the sky over Gatineau, Atletico Ottawa and the Ottawa Titans play at home and fair season continues.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Labour Day weekend.

Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

Hot air balloons will fill the sky over Gatineau this weekend for the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The festival at Le Baie Park runs until Monday, featuring hot air balloon launches, entertainment, activities for the whole family and more. Musical acts include Dallas Smith on Friday, Salebarbes on Saturday and IAM on Sunday.

The hot air balloon launches are every morning at 6 a.m. and every evening at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

For more information, visit www.montgolfieresgatineau.com.

Despite some morning fog, there was successful liftoff on the last morning of the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Mary Hindle/CTV Viewer)

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Vancouver FC on Saturday night at TD Place.

It's La Fiesta Night, with an unforgettable evening of soccer and a cultural celebration.

For tickets, visit atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans wrap up the regular season with a three-game series against Quebec this weekend.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Friday night is Fan Appreciation Night, with post-game fireworks.

For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

Perth Fair

Celebrate 177 years of the Perth Fair this weekend in Perth, Ont.

Checkout the midway, horse shows, trucks and tractors, demolition derby, livestock, the homecraft building and more.

Musical performances include The Derringers on Friday, The Timber Line on Saturday and Cole Malone on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.perthfair.com.

Shawville Fair

The Shawville Fair, known as "The Valley's Most Family Friendly Fair," is this weekend in Shawville.

Don't miss the midway, petting farm and pony rides, horse shows, dairy and beef barns, home craft displays and more. Musical performances include Madeline Merlo and Tyler Joe Miller on Saturday and Jade Eagleson on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.shawvillefair.ca.

Stormont County Fair

The Stormont County Fair runs until Labour Day in Newington.

For more information, click here.

Come From Away

See Come from Away at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.

The most successful Canadian musical ever shares the story of the 7,000 airplane passengers who were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in the wake of 9/11, and the small community that invited these "come from aways" into their lives, says the NAC website.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33674.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22, featuring poetry, stagecraft and acrobatics.

See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."

"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."

For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Chinatown Night Market

Somerset Street transforms into a vibrant night market this weekend for the Ottawa Chinatown Night Market.

Enjoy a wide variety of traditional Chinese fare and innovative fusion creations, discover unique and handmade items and watch an array of live performances.

The Chinatown Night Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Somerset Street between Bronson Avenue and Bell Street.

Ottawa Serbian Festival

The Ottawa Serbian Festival runs this weekend at 1989 Prince of Wales Drive.

It's a celebration of Serbian culture, music and gastronomy.

Open Doors at Rideau Hall

Discover Rideau Hall this weekend

You can tour the State rooms at your own pace and visit the greenhouses and gardens. Guides will be on-hand to answer any questions.

Doors Open Rideau Hall runs Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trillium Championships Show

The largest equestrian event in Ontario is at Wesley Clover Parks this weekend.

The Trillium Championships Show runs until Sunday.

For more information, visit www.thja.ca.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613flea

The popular 613flea is back at Lansdowne this weekend.

Visit 150 vendors selling different foods and items on Saturday.

613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Gower Farmers Market open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Horse Lovers' Weekend

It's Horse Lovers Weekend at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

The three-day festival showcases riding, driving, and working horses with the help of the Village interpreters and community partners.

For tickets and information, visit www.uppercanadavillage.com.