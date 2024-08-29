Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 2.
Shopping
- Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
- Tanger Outlets will be open on Monday.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Centre and Place d’Orleans will be closed on Labour Day.
Grocery stores
- Farm Boy Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
- Loblaws Isabella Street open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Labour Day.
- Loblaws Rideau Street open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.
- Metro Glebe on Bank Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.
- Whole Foods Lansdowne will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
All other grocery stores are required to remain closed on Labour Day.
Alcohol
Ottawa Wine Rack locations will be open on Monday, but specific hours may differ. For store locations and hours, visit winerack.com/stores.
All LCBO stores will be open over the weekend and closed on Monday.
The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday:
- 1860 Bank St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1984 Baseline Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 548 Montreal Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 515 Somerset St. W. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 499 Terry Fox Dr 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
OC Transpo
- OC Transpo buses will run on a Sunday schedule.
- O-Train Line 1 will run from 8 a.m to 11 p.m. Line 2 bus service will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Rural Shopper Route 301 will not run.
- Special weekend service to summer destinations will run throughout the weekend on Monday, with service to The Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 125, Petrie Island on Route 139 and The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185.
- The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed on Monday. Customers can call 613-560-5000 to report a lost item.
- Regular bookings or recurring trips on Para Transpo are automatically cancelled.
- Para Transpo reservations line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the trip cancellation line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.
Recreation and cultural services
- Splash pads and wading pools will be open on Monday.
- Beaches are closed for the season.
- Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre, Nepean Visual Arts Centre, city-operated museums, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, and the Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Monday.
- Many community centres and recreation facilities will be closed. Check the facilities page at Ottawa.ca for more details.
City of Ottawa services
- The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
- All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, Orléans and the city’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Monday.
- Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed on Monday.
- The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed on Monday.
- The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2.
- The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will be closed on Monday.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Pick up will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 3. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- The Trail Waste Facility Landfill will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Employment and Social Services
All four city Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday.
- 370 Catherine Street
- 2339 Ogilvie Road
- 100 Constellation Drive
- 2020 Walkley Road
Municipal child care services
All municipal child care centres will be closed on Labour Day.
Ottawa Public Library
All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Labour Day. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.
Parking
All city parking regulations apply.
Ottawa Public Health
- The site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed on Monday. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on Monday.
- Dental clinics will be closed on Monday.
- The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed on Monday.
- Visit the COVID-19 vaccine page for vaccination hours and availability.
- The immunization program telephone line will be closed. You can update your child's immunization record using either the CANImmunize App or the Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) Tool.
Museums
- Canadian Museum of Nature will be open all weekend, including Labour Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend
- Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open Friday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canadian War Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day
- Canadian Museum of History will be open all weekend, including Labour Day
- National Gallery of Canada will be open all weekend, including Labour Day from 9:30 am. to 5 p.m.
- Ottawa Art Gallery will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gallery will be closed on Monday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tornadoes over water' seen across Eastern Canada this summer
A number of waterspouts -- also known as tornadoes over water -- occurred in recent days in Quebec and Nova Scotia. There have also been a number in Ontario in August, most in the Great Lakes area.
Israel kills prominent militant as it wages its deadliest West Bank raids since the Gaza war began
The Israeli military said it killed five more militants, including a local commander, early Thursday in the West Bank as it pressed ahead with what appeared to be the deadliest military operation in the occupied territory since the start of the war in Gaza.
Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defence official says
Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honour service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defence official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Found in basement, rare surrealist treasures set to go on auction block
For 50 years, 10 signed lithographs by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí were gathering dust at a basement in London. The rare artwork could soon find another home with an auction set for Sept. 30 at Hansons Richmond.
Public safety minister reveals how, when Toronto terror plot suspects came to Canada
Two men facing terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto have been in Canada for years, with one securing citizenship just a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
New Jan. 6 footage reveals Pelosi's focus on Trump in hours after insurrection
The morning after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clear: She wanted attention to be on getting Donald Trump out of office.
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest 3 during 'weapons complaint' at downtown hotel
Police arrested three people during a weapons complaint at the Westin Hotel in downtown Halifax on Wednesday night.
-
'I had to check the numbers again just to make sure': N.B. man wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
-
'Tornadoes over water' seen across Eastern Canada this summer
A number of waterspouts -- also known as tornadoes over water -- occurred in recent days in Quebec and Nova Scotia. There have also been a number in Ontario in August, most in the Great Lakes area.
Toronto
-
Looking for a used car? Consumer Reports names these as the most reliable brands
With the average cost of a new car in Canada sitting at around $68,000, according to Autotrader.ca, how do you pick the right used vehicle that won't end up costing more in the years to come?
-
The Ontario Science Centre is being packed up following its abrupt closure. Here is a look inside
Many of the exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre that delighted visitors until this summer are now wrapped in plastic as the facility prepares to move them into storage.
-
Suspect scaled side of building and peered in bathroom window while naked from waist down: police
A 31-year-old man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly scaled between two buildings to peer inside a woman’s bathroom window in Welland earlier this week and then fought with responding officers in an attempt to evade arrest.
Montreal
-
Man dead after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal
Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.
-
Man found dead in Saint-Michel after possible fight
An investigation is underway after the body of a man in his 50s was found in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Food delivery truck catches fire in North Bay
No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in North Bay when a food delivery truck caught fire in a grocery store parking lot on Trout Lake Road.
-
What is a 'femicide' and why do some advocates and police want it in the Criminal Code?
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
Windsor
-
‘Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working’: The search to end homelessness
The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.
-
Environment Canada says its lightning detection system nearly overwhelmed by loud overnight storm across Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada said a powerful storm early Wednesday morning in Windsor-Essex nearly overwhelmed its lightning detection system due to an unusually high number of lightning strikes.
-
Trump to visit swing districts in Michigan and Wisconsin as battleground campaigning increases
Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Michigan and Wisconsin as the former president ramps up battleground state travel heading into the traditional Labor Day turn toward the fall election.
London
-
Council extends olive branch to self-storage company that removed woodlot
Last year, council rezoned the property to permit a self-storage facility, a woodlot at the south end of the property was to be maintained but was later removed.
-
'My gut instinct was telling me that there's something going on': 90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
-
LDCSB continues to open more schools and classrooms to match population growth
St. Gabriel is the London District Catholic School Board's (LDCSB) newest elementary school. Slated to open in January, it will be immediately filled - a sign of the unprecedented growth for the board.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmers take tractor protest to Waterloo Regional council, demand to have their voices heard
Tractors made their way through downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, a slow-moving protest of Waterloo Region’s handling of the Wilmot land acquisition and assembly process.
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
EV owners shocked by charging rate at Waterloo, Ont. condo
Electric vehicle owners at a Waterloo, Ont. condo were shocked by a recent price hike at their building’s EV charging stations.
Barrie
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital's south wing over
COVID-19 outbreak at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital's south wing is over; north wing at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital's visits still restricted.
-
Dash cam footage shows rogue wheel hurtling down Highway 11
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Photo of homeless man in Midland highlights urgent need for government support
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
-
'Long overdue': Louis Riel School Division switching to full-day kindergarten this year
The Louis Riel School Division announced it will be starting all-day kindergarten in all of its schools.
-
Historical landmark mansion built for Manitoba's Wheat King up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Calgary
-
Dog attack in Thorncliffe leaves Calgary woman, Chihuahua injured: 'It was horrible'
Calgary bylaw officers are investigating a dog attack in the community of Thorncliffe that saw a woman and her Chihuahua injured.
-
Police seek public assistance locating suspect in random string of Calgary sexual assaults
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate the suspect in a random sexual assault that took place in early August.
-
Hail damage at Calgary airport will take at least 18 months to fix: officials
A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Calgary earlier this month caused enough hail damage to the Calgary International Airport that it's going to be more than a year before it's repaired.
Edmonton
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
-
Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert
Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent Commonwealth Stadium shows.
-
4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
Regina
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is actively investigating two government MLAs.
-
One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina
It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets. However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.
-
How far along are Regina's 2024 construction projects?
Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital sees building temporarily shuttered due to water damage
Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.
Vancouver
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
Police recommending criminal charges over 'magic mushroom' dispensary in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they plan to forward the results of an investigation into a storefront ‘magic mushroom’ dispensary to Crown counsel and that report will include a recommendation of charges.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
New Mental Health and Substance Use hub opening next week in the West Shore
Tracy Taylor has struggled with her mental health going back to her early teens.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.