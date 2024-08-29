Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 2.

Shopping

Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Tanger Outlets will be open on Monday.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Centre and Place d’Orleans will be closed on Labour Day.

Grocery stores

Farm Boy Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Loblaws Isabella Street open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Labour Day.

Loblaws Rideau Street open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

Metro Glebe on Bank Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Whole Foods Lansdowne will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

All other grocery stores are required to remain closed on Labour Day.

Alcohol

Ottawa Wine Rack locations will be open on Monday, but specific hours may differ. For store locations and hours, visit winerack.com/stores.

All LCBO stores will be open over the weekend and closed on Monday.

The following Beer Store locations will be open on Monday:

1860 Bank St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1984 Baseline Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

548 Montreal Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

515 Somerset St. W. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2276 Tenth Line Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

499 Terry Fox Dr 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

O-Train Line 1 will run from 8 a.m to 11 p.m. Line 2 bus service will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Rural Shopper Route 301 will not run.

Special weekend service to summer destinations will run throughout the weekend on Monday, with service to The Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 125, Petrie Island on Route 139 and The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed on Monday. Customers can call 613-560-5000 to report a lost item.

Regular bookings or recurring trips on Para Transpo are automatically cancelled.

Para Transpo reservations line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the trip cancellation line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

Recreation and cultural services

Splash pads and wading pools will be open on Monday.

Beaches are closed for the season.

Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre, Nepean Visual Arts Centre, city-operated museums, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, and the Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Monday.

Many community centres and recreation facilities will be closed. Check the facilities page at Ottawa.ca for more details.

City of Ottawa services

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

All services at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, Orléans and the city’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Monday.

Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed on Monday.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed on Monday.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Pick up will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 3. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility Landfill will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Employment and Social Services

All four city Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday.

370 Catherine Street

2339 Ogilvie Road

100 Constellation Drive

2020 Walkley Road

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Labour Day.

Ottawa Public Library

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Labour Day. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

Parking

All city parking regulations apply.

Ottawa Public Health

The site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed on Monday. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on Monday.

Dental clinics will be closed on Monday.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed on Monday.

Visit the COVID-19 vaccine page for vaccination hours and availability.

The immunization program telephone line will be closed. You can update your child's immunization record using either the CANImmunize App or the Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) Tool.

Museums