Flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

    Flurries are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 2 C, a mix of sun and clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Flurries are beginning late this afternoon and ending late this evening. The expected local amount is 2 centimetres.

    Tonight, a low of -4 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast.

    Sunday will see a high of -1 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries, local amount of 2 cm. Cloudy periods and a low of -6 C are expected for the night.

    Monday will see a high of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud. A low of -6 C and cloudy periods are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -7 C.

