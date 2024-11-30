Flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

Flurries are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 2 C, a mix of sun and clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Flurries are beginning late this afternoon and ending late this evening. The expected local amount is 2 centimetres.

Tonight, a low of -4 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast.

Sunday will see a high of -1 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries, local amount of 2 cm. Cloudy periods and a low of -6 C are expected for the night.

Monday will see a high of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud. A low of -6 C and cloudy periods are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -7 C.