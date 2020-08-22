OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor insists Ottawa Public Health will be with parents every step of the way as kids return to school, including if there is a case of COVID-19 in a classroom.

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa Public Health continues to receive many "what if" questions from parents and caregivers, including "what if my child tests positive for COVID-19?" and "what if someone in my child's class or school tests positive?"

"Please know that you will not be left to guess the answer," writes Dr. Etches, adding Ottawa Public Health is hiring 36 public health nurses to assist schools with everything from setup to hygiene recommendations and outbreak prevention.

Ottawa Public Health says if a child tests positive for COVID-19, they will need to stay home and self-isolate for at least 14 days.

"An OPH nurse will contact you to determine who else inside or outside of the house needs to self-isolate or be tested," says Dr. Etches.

Ottawa Public Health says your child may return to school after testing positive for COVID-19 when:

They have completed at least 14 days of self-isolation

They have had no fever for 72 hours

Their symptoms have been improving for at least 72 hours

Dr. Etches adds a doctor's note or a repeat COVID-19 test is not required for your child to return to school.

Ottawa Public Health says if someone in a school setting tests positive for COVID-19 and your child is a close contact, a case manager will contact you directly to let you know and advise you to access COVID-19 testing.

If your child is not a close contact, they do not need to be tested and can continue attending school as long as they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

A COVID-19 outbreak will be declared at an Ottawa school when, after investigation by Ottawa Public Health, it is found that there are:

At least two positive COVID-19 cases in a school

Transmission from one person to another is through to have happened at the school

All COVID-19 outbreaks at schools will be disclosed on the Ottawa Public Health daily dashboard on its website.