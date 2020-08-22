OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

This comes after 36 cases were reported by OPH on Friday, the biggest one-day increase in a month.

A figure of 14 cases was reported earlier in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary of COVID-19 cases in the province. Across all of Ontario, 108 cases new cases were reported on Saturday.

In addition to the new cases in Ottawa, Ontario reported two new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit for a total of 185 since the pandemic began and one new case in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit for a total of 31 cases since March.

In Quebec, health officials reported 11 new cases in the Outaouais in their most recent update for a total of 762.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 2,809 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

Eight people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications, two more than were reported on Friday. No one is in the ICU.

No new deaths were reported Saturday. Ottawa's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 266 residents.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases fell slightly on Saturday thanks to a larger number of resolved cases.

OPH is reporting 145 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, two fewer than in Friday's update.

Seventeen new cases were reported as resolved in Saturday's report, for a total of 2,398, or 85.4 per cent of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

OPH continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be anywhere between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in anyone 70 or older on Saturday.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (108 cases total, 20 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Four new cases (181 cases total, 25 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Four new cases (464 cases total, 37 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Three new cases (381 cases total, 19 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (350 cases total, 11 active )

) 50-59 years-old: Two new cases (378 cases total, 19 active )

) 60-69-years-old: One new case (275 cases total, 9 active )

) 70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (195 cases total, 3 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 0 active )

) 90+ years: Zero new cases (200 cases total, 2 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are six active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Three new outbreaks were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Saturday.

The insitutions experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (NEW)

Billingswood Manor

Carling Family Shelter

Christian Horizons (NEW)

Garry J. Armstrong (NEW)

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.