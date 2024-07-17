Wet week to continue with more rain expected Wednesday

Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to return to Ottawa on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday calls for a mix of sun and clouds early and a 60 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm.

Temperatures are expected to be milder than Tuesday, with a high of 27 C and humidity making it feel like 33 C.

A 40 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast for this evening and overnight.

While Environment Canada forecasted approximately 10 to 15 mm of rain on Tuesday, only about 0.3 mm was recorded at the Ottawa airport.

Major rain storms seen in Toronto largely missed Ottawa. A record-breaking afternoon storm brought 96 mm of rain to Toronto's Pearson Airport, bringing one month of rain in less than three hours and causing widespread flooding across the city.

Weather conditions in Ottawa are expected to improve later this week with partly cloudy skies on Thursday and sunny skies on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-20's through the weekend.