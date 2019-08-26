

Christina Succi, CTV Ottawa





The City of Ottawa held an information meeting for west-end residents to learn more about their trip to work and school on Light Rail Transit.

Residents gathered at the Alexander Community Centre as OC Transpo representatives presented the new bus routes and LRT.

O-Train Ambassadors and OC Transpo Planning Staff were available help commuters navigate the new multi-modal transit system. Riders learned how the bus and train changes will impact their daily commute, while staff were also there to help customize their future travel routes.

Bus routes will be shortened and streamlined, and in some area, removed completely.

"We can't be left behind," said Pamela Connolly.

"We want to be part of the city."

Connolly, a resident of River Ward, depends on buses to get to where she needs to go.

"Downtown isn't everything and there are places to go other than downtown," said Connolly, who relies on route 14 for her everyday travels.

"How much bus would we lose?"

River Ward Councillor Riley Brockington said after consultation between the community and OC Transpo, a decision was made to keep route 14, but it will run less frequently.

"They were able to make a concession," said Brockington.

"They're going to offer some day-time service both in the morning and afternoon."

Meanwhile, some residents voiced their concerns over access for those with disabilities.

"It still has to be user-friendly," said Bob Crout.

"If you have to wait for two or three buses again in winter and fall, that's not beneficial."

Mayor Jim Watson announced on Friday the new Confederation Line will launch on Saturday, September 14.

Meanwhile, OC Transpo says the changes to bus routes will take effect three weeks after that on October 6th.

While River Ward residents were pleased to learn route 14 would remain in tact, those in Bay Ward were also relieved to hear route 11 would be revived.

"They need that service in the community," said Bay Ward Councillor Theresa Kavanagh.

"It used to be every 15 minutes, it'll be every 30 minutes but it will be back, so it goes along the Bayshore route."

"Taking the core out of the equation for the buses will make it much easier for the buses to be reliable," said Knoxdale-Merivale Councillor Keith Egli.

"So when a bus says it's coming very 15 minutes, it's going to come every 15 minutes."

OC Transpo says two bulletins with information and maps with the updated routes for both the entire city and the specific ward, will be mailed to every address in Ottawa.

For a full breakdown of the changes to bus routes and how your commute might change, you use OC Transpo's travel planner.