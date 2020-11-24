OTTAWA -- Snowfall mixed with freezing drizzle will make driving a challenge today.

Environment Canada is advising commuters in the capital that a band of heavy snow will affect driving Wednesday morning and freezing drizzle could make roads in the afternoon and possibly Thursday morning slippery as well.

Please exercise extreme caution on the roads this morning. We have had 13 collisions since midnight--most of them since 5:30 this morning.



SLOW DOWN and give yourself more stopping distance. #otttraffic https://t.co/UK8fMOwmbK — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 25, 2020

A weather advisory warns of snowfall that could affect road conditions and visibility Wednesday.

"Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are possible today with the heaviest snow falling this morning. The snow is expected to end early this afternoon," the advisory says.

Once the snowfall ends, expect a switch to freezing drizzle.

"A risk of freezing drizzle will follow the snow into this evening, predominantly for locations in the vicinity of the Ottawa River. This freezing precipitation may make roads slippery overnight," Environment Canada says.

On Sunday and into Monday, the city was blanketed by more than eight centimeters of snow in the first major snowfall of the season.

FORECAST

Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow Wednesday morning followed by a 60 per cent chance of flurries or freezing drizzle in the early afternoon and a 60 per cent chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle in the late afternoon.

Wednesday's forecast high is 0°C.

The temperature should hold steady near zero overnight, with periods of rain or freezing rain expected.

Expect rain Thursday morning, tapering off by the afternoon. Thursday afternoon is looking cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle and a high of 4°C.

Friday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 6°C.

The weekend forecast is a mixed bag with clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries on Saturday and a bit of sunshine on Sunday.