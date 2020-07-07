OTTAWA -- Face masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario.

But just because you have to wear one doesn't mean you can't look good at the same time.

CTV News Ottawa looked at local mask sellers and found eight of the most interesting designs to share with you.

The Abalone – AboutFace Masks

This mask is a swirling ocean scene, with beautiful blues and greens. From AboutFace Masks, "Go To Collection", the Abalone will be quite the catch.

$15.99

Canadian Maple Leaf Mask – Benton's Menswear

No, this isn't the blue and white from that other town; this is in patriotic red. Say "I am Canadian" in style while also keeping others safe with this mask from Benton's Menswear.

$18

Little Midnight Garden - I Love My Face Mask Ottawa

This mysterious number from I Love My Face Mask Ottawa comes in both adult and child sizes. The blue leaves pop out against the black fabric that makes up many conventional masks.

$16.99 for kids, $19.99 for adults

Hawaii – Life More Simple

Getting away to a tropical retreat isn't really an option right now, but you can feel like you're sitting on a soft, sandy beach with the Hawaii design from Life More Simple.

$19.95

Rainbow doodles for kids, Japanese blossom for adults – Milk

Kids need masks too, and Milk Shop sells a number of fun designs for children. You can't go wrong with unicorns, rainbows and stars!

For the grownups, the Japanese blossom mask is a bold black and gold design accentuated with blue, yellow, and pink blossoms.

$12

The Avocado, Stephano Menswear

Save the toast jokes! Avocados are delicious and an important ingredient in guacamole. This dark green mask from Stephano's Tailor Shop is far from the pits.

$18

Custom logo mask – TaggerWear

What's better than someone else's design? Your own! TaggerWear offers custom logo designs on their masks. Keep others safe while promoting yourself!

$20

Your mask protects others and their masks protect you, but you can still win the fashion contest with these designs.

For more local mask sellers, visit our list of places to buy face masks in Ottawa.