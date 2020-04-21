OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health suggests Ottawa residents wear a mask or face-covering when going into public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Vera Etches says wearing a mask helps to protect people you may come into contact with when you’re out in the community.

“It provides an added layer of protection.”

Here’s a look at some of the places in Ottawa that sell masks for the public.

Thawrih

Ottawa-based Thawrih has shifted production to face masks for residents to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SportsMask and TerryMask provides complete coverage of the nostrils and mouth and fits snugly on the contours of the face.

You can order the masks online at www.thawrih.com

AboutFace Masks

Fashion lover, author and communications strategist Julie Beun started AboutFace Masks. She was joined by graphic designer Lissa Constantine and a handful of sewing queens.

To order an AboutFace Masks, visit www.aboutface-masks.com

Downtown Cobbler/Ottawa Face Masks

The Downtown Cobbler and Ottawa Face Masks sell a variety of masks and assorted headbands.

Ottawa Face Masks tailors cloth masks and provides contactless transactions.

You can order masks at www.ottawafacemasks.ca

Masks Ottawa

Masks Ottawa sells masks.

For more information visit www.masks-Ottawa.myshopify.com

Ottawa Artisans

Ottawa Artisans has a list of masks available on its website.

To purchase, visit www.ottawaartisans.com

If you know a place selling masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, please let CTV News Ottawa know.