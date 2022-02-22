It’s a day with a rare calendar date and the fact that it happened on a Tuesday makes it even more special.

It’s Feb. 22, 2022, also written as 2/22/22. And with it falling on a Tuesday, social media was quick to name the palindrome date #Twosday.

Stephanie and Gregory Chabursky knew this was the perfect date for their wedding.

“We’ve been engaged for a year and half, but we’ve always wanted this date,” says Stephanie.

The two tied the knot at a civil ceremony at Ben Franklin Place in Nepean, on a day with a lot of meaning to them.

“Twos are very important to us and our families; so, getting married on two, two-two, two-two was super important to us,” she says. “And on a Tuesday,” adds her husband, Gregory.

They and their families have many birthdays, all with the number two in the date and, while they plan a bigger ceremony later this year, they wanted to make it official on this special calendar date.

“We were refreshing the city hall website, so when the 22nd came up, we were able to book it,” says Stephanie.

The date is very rare, “because two, two, two, two, two, will not occur for 100 years. This is a day that repeats every 100 years; so, in the year 2122,” says Aziz Inan, palindrome enthusiast and professor of electrical engineering at the University of Oregon.

Many on social media got in on the #Twosday fun.

“We shared some interesting twos,” said Goulbourn Museum spokesperson Sue Woodford.

“We thought it would be a fun way to engage with the public and show some of our artifacts. Whenever we get a chance to show them off, we love to do that.”

The museum tweeted pictures of items related to the number two.

Happy #Twosday! Today’s date is both a palindrome and an ambigram! It reads the same from left to right, from right to left and upside down. Enjoy these random twos from our collection. #TwosdayTuesday #artifact #artefact #yow #613History pic.twitter.com/JGj09pN3oQ — Goulbourn Museum (@GoulbournMuseum) February 22, 2022

The Education Foundation of Ottawa, a charity that works with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) to help students, doubled down on their ‘Toonie Tuesday’ fundraiser.

“I’m so excited, because to me that just equates to a whole bunch of toonies being raised for the foundation,” said Executive Director Clarissa Arthur.