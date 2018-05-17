

CTV Ottawa





It's a swim of 88 kilometres and 15-year old Maya Farrell of Ottawa hopes to cross Lake Ontario in July with an estimated time of between 40-45 hours.

This is her second attempt at conquering Lake Ontario.

In 2016, she was just 300 metres away from the shortline when lightning forced her out of the water,

Maya attends Elmwood School and is now in training of up to 24 hours a week.

The swim plan will take Maya from Rochester, New York to Brighton, Ontario, at the widest span of Lake Ontario,

She also wants to raise money for Music Heals which raises awareness for music therapy programs in Canada.

Here is the link.

Follow her swim on Facebook.