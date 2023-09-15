'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
It was a dramatic wakeup call for a family living in Ottawa's south end, when a car crashes into the back of the home.
"It was a really loud crash," Stacey Smith said about the damage to her home on Cotters Crescent Friday morning. "At first, we thought maybe it was an earthquake, and then my uncle started yelling, "There's a car in the living room."
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car slamming into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
A tarp covers a hole in the back of a home on Cotters Crescent Friday morning. The homeowner says a car drove through the backyard and crashes into the back of the home. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio says the driver of the vehicle was travelling along Uplands Drive when the car crashed through a fence and struck the back of the home.
"It looks like the car came right through blew through the foliage that was here, the fence, lilac trees and straight into the living room," Smith said.
There were five people inside the home at the time of the crash.
"My parents helped the driver out of the car, we brought him inside and treated him for shock waiting for the paramedics," Smith said.
Ottawa police say officers were called to the scene in relation to a collision. No injuries have been reported.
DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa the family will be temporarily displaced from the home because of the structural integrity of the home has been compromised.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling
Workers assess the damage to a home on Cotters Crescent after a vehicle struck the back of the property on Friday. (Ottawa Fire Service/release)
