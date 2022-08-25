'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church

Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood today, hours after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.

A bailiff with Cease Bailiff Services delivered a “Notice of Termination of Tenant” to The United People of Canada on Aug. 17, giving the group five days to leave St. Brigid’s Church.

The bailiff told CTV News Ottawa over the weekend the eviction order would be enforced at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, but on Thursday morning it appeared the group remained inside the historic church on St. Patrick Street.

On Thursday morning, TUPOC director William Komer told reporters that the bailiff was under investigation by Ottawa police, and said members of the group would possibly arrest the bailiff if he comes on the property again.

"There was a notice of termination of lease that was posted, again, that's of no force and effect. There was no lawful grounds to post that," he said.

"We're not leaving. We're lawfully here."

However, a high-level Ottawa police source says they are not investigating the bailiff, and have no information about any pending investigation.

Some members of the group, including Komer, sprayed photojournalists with water guns Thursday morning, accusing them of trespassing on the property.

Several vehicles were parked in the parking lot of St. Brigid’s Church late Thursday morning, and The United People of Canada banners remained on the front of the church.

The “Notice of Termination of Tenant” statement said the tenants owed $10,000 in unpaid rent and failed to provide proof of liability insurance for $5 million. The bailiff issued a second notice stating TUPOC is in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and failed to obtain the necessary permits for doing work at the property.

Last Sunday, Komer showed reporters’ copies of a bank draft for $5,650 dated Aug. 15 and a second draft for $5,650 dated July 15, saying they are for the Saint Brigid’s Centre for the Arts to cover the rent, and claimed the owner of the church refused to accept the payments.

“We have an active lease on the property,” Komer said Sunday. “We’re fully compliant based on this date, again, they’re refusing to accept the payment.”

In July, The United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid's Church, saying it planned to purchase the church for its "Embassy." There were red banners hanging on the front of the church.

Documents obtained by CTV News shows the sale of St. Brigid's Church to the United People of Canada has fallen through. The church was conditionally sold to the group on June 15, but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."