'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina