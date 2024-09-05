'We're making some progress': Senators continue talks with NCC on LeBreton Flats arena ahead of Sept. 20 deadline

The Ottawa Senators say they are making "some progress" in talks with the National Capital Commission (NCC) on a deal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, with just over two weeks left to finalize an agreement.

Negotiations continue between the Senators and the NCC ahead of the Sept. 20 deadline to reach an agreement to build an arena on the land just west of downtown Ottawa.

"I think there's a willingness to try to find away to get something done," Cyril Leeder, Senators president and chief executive officer, told TSN 1200 Thursday.

"Sometimes a deadline focuses the mind and gets parties to compromise on both sides and hopefully find some common ground. We're not there yet, but we're still talking and we're making some progress so I'm hopeful that we'll get there."

Leeder says the negotiations are focusing on more than just the size of the available land for an arena.

"It's more complicated than that. That's not the only issue in terms of the size of the parcels (of land). If that was the only issue, I think we would have solved that a long time ago."

The NCC entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Capital Sports Development Inc., the Senators ownership group, in June 2022 to develop a new major event centre on seven acres of land on Albert Street between Preston Street and City Centre. The NCC provided a one-year extension until September 2024 after the ownership group led by Michael Andlauer purchased the club.

Leeder notes Canadian Tire Centre is one of the oldest arenas in the NHL, and the club would like to move in the future. He says both sides have set Sept. 20 as a hard deadline.

"We've kind of agreed on that with the NCC. They need to decide what's going to go on here, if we're not going to be there they need to make plans, and we do too," Leeder said.

"We really want to be downtown. If it's not at LeBreton we'll have to start looking at other sites."

NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told reporters in April that he was optimistic the Sens would eventually build an arena at LeBreton Flats, but the NCC has a Plan B if the two sides cannot reach agreement.

The NCC told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday it is "aiming to have an agreement" with the Senators by the end of the month.

"The NCC remains confident that providing the Ottawa Senators with the opportunity to build a downtown arena at LeBreton Flats is of tremendous value for the team, their partners and for fans," the NCC said.

"We continue to demonstrate flexibility and openness in our conversations with the Ottawa Senators."

TSN 1200's John Rodenberg asked Leeder if he feels a deal will be reached by the deadline.

"There's always a possibility it won't. I said, it makes sense. To me they've had the site, they want to develop the site, they set aside a piece of land for an arena on the property on LeBreton, we'd like to be downtown, it's a good location, it's right next to the key point for the LRT," Leeder said.

"So for a lot of reasons it makes sense from first principles, but you just have to get to terms of a business agreement that works for both sides."

Leeder notes LeBreton Flats is a good location for a new arena, mentioning the Confederation Line and the Trillium Line have stations along the LeBreton Flats area.

While transit and walk-up crowds will be a big part of the fan base for Senators games if a new arena is built at LeBreton Flats, Leeder says, "Initially, you're going to need some parking on a LeBreton site."

"Initially (the NCC) thought well you don't need any parking – it's going to be a public transit site. We all agree on that. Again, it's just how do you get there transitionally," Leeder said, noting LeBreton Flats will eventually be built up with housing and other buildings.

"I think over the last year when we've been discussing this with them, they've really come to appreciate it – look, we need some parking. It's going to be a transitional process until the site gets fully built out and I think we've made progress on that particular issue."