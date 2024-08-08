'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.

"We're in transit crisis," Sutcliffe said Thursday at Ottawa City Hall. "We don't even have the money to operate our available transit service."

The mayor said without financial help from the other levels of government to cover a $140 million a year gap in transit funding each year over the next three years, “It’s going to be very painful.”

"We’ll have to raise taxes and transit fares enormously, or we’ll have to cut service, drastically – either transit or other services, so we can pay for transit," Sutcliffe said.

The service is facing a $36 million reduction in annual revenue this year, as ridership is down 38 per cent.

Sutcliffe notes that their projections say the transit service needs at least 10 years to go back to pre-pandemic levels. He says the service has incurred big losses since the start of the pandemic, as passenger ridership significantly dropped affecting revenue. He says the system was built to accommodate public service workers; however, government employees have not fully returned to the office.

"When you lose your number one customer, when passenger traffic drops significantly- there is no easy solution to that," he said.

He adds the city has to stop comparing ridership to 2019 and start comparing it with what it expects it to be in order to financially recover.

The City of Ottawa continues to see a drop in ridership coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with fewer workers travelling to the office five days a week. Statistics showed 24.2 million passengers used OC Transpo in the first four months of the year, while ridership was projected to be 26 million.

OC Transpo has already announced cuts to O-Train service this fall, with off-peak service reduced to every 10 minutes during mid-day and evening periods.

OC Transpo’s budget is short $140 million a year over the next three years.

Sutcliffe warns without funding help from the upper levels of government, the transit levy would need to increase 37 per cent, equalling a seven per cent increase in property taxes. He is asking the government to offer operating dollars for the next three years.

Sutcliffe says the city has lost $100 million in revenue after the federal government dropped the amount of property taxes it pays on government buildings in Ottawa.

The mayor is making five requests to the Ontario and federal governments to provide "fairness for Ottawa."

"Pay your fair share from now on," he said.

The mayor is calling on the federal government to pay $100 million in back taxes on properties, guarantee payments in lieu of taxes for the next 10 years during the "downtown transition," and restore the "one-third, one-third, one-third funding model" for transit.

The City of Ottawa's new Trillium Line is expected to open this summer or early fall, with rail service between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The eastern extension for the Confederation Line is expected to open in 2025.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy