OC Transpo: Here's why fare enforcement is good for Ottawa residents

Who doesn’t want a reliable and safe transportation system to use during those rainy days in the capital?

OC Transpo says on its website there are three main reasons to enforce compliance: “Improve Operator Safety, Maintain system integrity and re-attract customers.”

When it comes to improving bus driver safety, the transportation system says many of driver injuries are because of attempts to enforce payment.

While the transportation system is trying to build confidence in the system through targeted fare enforcement campaigns, it’s examining world-class measures “of fare evasion in public transit systems.”

Though safety is OC Transpo’s top priority, it can only be ensured through by-law enforcement measures focused on fare compliance, the service adds.

And to tackle one of the most critical issues the system is facing -- revenue losses due to the pandemic and lower ridership -- OC Transpo notes that payment enforcement is the key. It ensures all passengers are treated equally, increases revenue and improves bus schedule and reliability.

A total of 114 tickets was issued on five different dates, including Dec. 8, 2023, and Jan. 5, 11, 19, 24, OC Transpo said on its website.

Meanwhile, a new report to assess fare compliance and promote safety on Ottawa’s transit system has been received by Ottawa’s Transit Commission.

The report -- Focused Fare Compliance Initiative -- began on Jan. 5 and will run until the end of April at various bus and O-Train stations across the city’s transit system, the City of Ottawa said in a news release on Thursday.

While the results from the report will provide OC Transpo with all the necessary information needed to address the transit system’s issues, staff will provide an update at a future commission meeting, reads the release.

The report will also look into other issues, such as the Bus Maintenance Action Plan to address fleet maintenance backlogs, recruitment and heavy workloads.

“Staff are exploring several short- and long-term solutions including a proposed pilot project to increase staffing, improve employee engagement and review workload and recruitment,” said the city in the release.

OC Transpo for community service

OC Transpo has installed 14 additional bus shelters at Tunney’s Pasture Station to provide weather and shade protection. In addition, nine shelters are being installed at Hurdman Station.

“The Transit Commission received an update on service performance for December 2023. O-Train Line 1 service delivery was at 99.6 per cent, bus service delivery was at 97.7 per cent and OC Transpo ridership was at 6.2 million trips. Para Transpo ridership was at 64,400 total customer trips for the month of December 2023,” said the city.

The transit service’s capital budget is also among the recommendations. The Transit Commission recommended the approval of the net adjustment of $26.5 million to include a $20.2 million contribution to the transit capital reserve, as well as funds to reduce transit debt, noted the release.