OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
The transportation service said in a memo to the Mayor and Council the decision is based on the system’s needs, especially lower ridership levels.
OC Transpo is forecasting a $49.8-million deficit this year.
The layoffs are affecting management and administrative positions. In total 25 unionized employees and 10 management and professional employees have been laid off. They were notified Tuesday, OC Transpo says.
Ottawa’s transportation system is not anticipating the ridership numbers to recover more than 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the near future.
“The most recent update to the Transit Long Range Financial Plan estimates it may take up to 10 years before ridership fully recovers, closing the revenue gap. This loss of ridership has created a permanent gap in OC Transpo’s annual funding at the same time as operational costs are increasing,” read the memo.
While other measures have been taken to increase revenue and reduce costs, such as retiring older buses, freezing discretionary spending and deferring capital costs, the current 2024 budget calls for immediate action, OC Transpo notes.
OC Transpo says the layoffs are not going to affect the transit system’s operations or its frontline employees. It adds that the need for bus drivers, mechanics and apprentices in 2024 remains high.
“We understand the profound impact that workforce adjustments have on the affected employees and their families, as well as our entire department,” read the memo.
