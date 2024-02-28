Watch: Firefighters rescue dog stuck on Rideau River ice shelf

Ottawa Fire Services rescued a dog who was stuck on an ice shelf on the Rideau River in the city's east-end Wednesday morning.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio tells CTV News that crews responded to the area of Crichton Street and St. Patrick Street for a dog that had ventured out on the ice and had fallen in the water.

On arrival, firefighters found the dog 20 feet from shore clinging onto an ice shelf that was half submerged in the freezing water.

Ice rescue technicians made their way onto the ice and safely rescued the dog.

The dog was brought back to shore at 12 p.m. and is said to be doing well.

"The owner did the right thing by not trying to rescue the dog themselves and calling 9-1-1. Our response times are fast and our iIce rescue Technicians are highly trained and have the right equipment to make the rescue," Ottawa Fire Services said in a social media post.

Emergency services across the region have been raising the alarm this season about pets and people standing near water. Higher than usual temperatures this winter has made ice on rivers and lakes more dangerous than in previous years.

"Keep your pets on a leech when walking near water," Defazio said.

Last month, a man and his dog were rescued from the Ottawa River after falling through ice near Orleans.

Another dog was rescued on the same river in Pembroke, Ont. earlier this month.