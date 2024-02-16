OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Dog Rescued after falling through ice on Ottawa River in Pembroke, Ont.

    Pembroke Fire Department
    Share

    The Pembroke Fire Department says a dog has been rescued after falling through ice on the Ottawa River Friday morning.

    Firefighters say they received a call at around 7 a.m. reporting that the dog had gone through the ice in the vicinity of Beachburg Road and Westmeath Road.

    “Four personnel from the Pembroke Fire Department responded in two rescue units. The Whitewater Fire Department responded as well,” Pembroke fire said in a news release.

    Crews note that the owners of the dog had a significant role in rescuing their pet, as they called 9-1-1 instead of venturing through the ice.

    “The dog was approximately 100 yards from the shore. As the rescue team approached the dog, the lead rescuer did go through the ice. If the pet’s owners had attempted rescue, the situation would have been much worse,” read the release.

    When the dog was successfully removed from the river, it was taken to a local veterinary clinic for assessment.

    Firefighters remind people to always remember that no ice is safe ice. They note that fresh snow may hide open water or thin ice, adding that “with moving water, there is no way of knowing what is happening under the ice.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News