Man and dog reportedly fall through ice on Ottawa River

A man and his dog fell through the ice on the Ottawa River on Saturday morning.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News they received a call around 10:45 a.m., with crews arriving around 11 a.m.

A male and a dog were safely pulled out of the water around 11:15 a.m.

Both are being assessed and treated for hypothermia at the scene. Residents in the area were seen helping warm up the dog.

This is a developing story