    Man and dog reportedly fall through ice on Ottawa River

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    A man and his dog fell through the ice on the Ottawa River on Saturday morning.

    Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News they received a call around 10:45 a.m., with crews arriving around 11 a.m.

    A male and a dog were safely pulled out of the water around 11:15 a.m.

    Both are being assessed and treated for hypothermia at the scene. Residents in the area were seen helping warm up the dog.

    This is a developing story

