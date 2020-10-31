OTTAWA -- A warm and wet end of fall and start of winter is in the forecast for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada's temperature and precipitation deterministic forecasts looks at the three month weather outlook for Canada for November, December and January.

The temperature deterministic forecast predicts above normal temperatures and above average rain and snowfall for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next three months.

Warm November

After a cold Halloween, Environment Canada is predicting a warm November in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's temperature anomaly outlook calls for above normal temperatures over the next four weeks in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The normal temperatures for the first week of November is an average high of 8C and a low of 0C.

The forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to 10C on Wednesday, and 13C on Thursday and Friday.