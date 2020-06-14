OTTAWA -- The forecast for Ottawa in this final week of spring will be warm, sunny, and dry.

Summer officially arrives at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Leading up to that, the weather in Ottawa will be clear and bright.

Sunday's forecast from Environment Canada calls for a mainly sunny sky with a high of 21°C. The UV index is 8, or very high.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is closer to 24°C. We'll get there and beyond soon enough.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of 6°C.

For Monday, the forecast is sunny with a high of 23°C and a UV index of 9.

Tuesday's forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 28°C.

The long-term outlook though the middle of the week includes temperatures in the low 30s, with a few clouds Thursday through Saturday.