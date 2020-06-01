OTTAWA -- If Goldilocks lived in Ottawa, she would approve of Environment Canada’s forecast for the summer.

Not too hot, not too cold; just right.

“I would say…delightful. That’s how I would describe the summer,” Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Monday. “Delightfully pleasant, maybe delightfully boring. I’m always for boring weather.

“It’s looking like maybe an eight out of 10. That’s where I’d put it.”

Phillips said Environment Canada’s models are showing a cooler-than-normal June for the Ottawa Valley. For July and August, the summer could be slightly warmer than normal, though not a scorcher.

“Overall, if our models are right, when it gets to Labour Day we’ll say this was a normal, seasonable kind of summer,” he said.

The middle-of-the-road summer may be a welcome change from a “puzzling” May, Phillips said, which featured both frost advisories and a record-setting heat wave.

“We’ve had our heat wave, we’ve had our snow in May and frost, it’s almost as if we’re acclimatized to whatever Mother Nature can throw at us this particular summer,” he said. “I think we’re well prepared for it.”