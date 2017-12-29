

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police are looking for your help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching parole.

30-year-old Mary Keewasin-Gliddy is currently serving a 3 year sentence for aggrvated assault. She's described as an Indigenous woman, 5'3", 157 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Keewasin-Gliddy is known to frequent Ottawa, Kingston and North Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.