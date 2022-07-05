Waiting 22 days for luggage to arrive

Waiting 22 days for luggage to arrive

Sharon Lloyd

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina