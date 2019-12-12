Ottawa Police have released photos of a man spotted several times this fall peering into women's windows.

Investigators say there were at least seven incidents in Sandy Hill from October to December, involving the same suspect.

All incidents reported to police took place between 11:00pm and 4:00am.

Officers say the man was wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male or these incidents is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5625.