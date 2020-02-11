OTTAWA -- The co-owner of Vittoria Trattoria Domenic Santaguida revealed his plans to rebuild his restaurant to the City of Ottawa Heritage committee today.

The loss of these heritage buildings in the market was heartbreaking.

The new design will include a four-storey building with attached apartments.

Ten months ago a catastrophic four alarm fire in the ByWard Market destroyed two buildings on William Street , including Vittoria Trattoria restaurant.

Santaguida stated. ” We’re pleased its one check mark out of about twenty before we are able to put the shovel in the ground and get started with construction, our main focus is to get the building up and get our restaurant up and running.”

The new design plan still needs Ottawa City Council approval. The owners hope to be open for business by the spring of 2021.