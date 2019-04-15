

CTV Ottawa





Fire officials have deemed Friday's fire in the Byward Market accidental and preventable.

On Monday, Ottawa Fire chief Kim Ayotte said the cause of the fire is associated with work being done on the roof of 35 William Street. Ayotte also said damage is more than the estimated $2 million.The investigation was a joint effort by Ottawa Fire Services and the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The four-alarm fire began Friday before 11:30 a.m. More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at popular downtown restaurant Vittoria Trattoria.