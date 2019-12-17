OTTAWA -- The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario has implemented visitor restrictions as peak cold and flu season gets underway.

The temporary restrictions are expected to be in place until March 31, 2020.

Children under 14, including siblings, will not be allowed to visit general patients and patients can only have two visitors at a time. All visitors must be healthy and will be screened for signs of illness.

Only parents and guardians will be allowed to visit patients in isolation.

CHEO says the winter cold and flu season is their busiest time of the year and everyone has a role to play to help limit the spread of infection.

The main message: "If you're sick, stay away."