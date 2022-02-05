A vigil was held Saturday for the six victims of the deadly explosion at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.

"Never, never I cannot understand what happened," said Dave Bolduc, who knew some of the victims through work. "I’m there for Matt, I’m there for Russ, I'm there for everybody."

Many close family member's, friends and first responders were on hand at Merivale Bowling Centre offering their condolences and support, honouring the lives of Matt Kearne, Russell Mclellan, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Rick Bastien and Kayla Ferguson. The six people were killed in the fire and explosion on Jan. 13.

"What happened was very quick, very shocking, we decided it was important to do this for the families,” said organizer Diane Vena.

"My uncle was a kind person, a man of joy. His smile was contagious," said Christ Kinioungou coming in remembrance of his uncle Etienne Mabiala. "Good people don’t last long on Earth and that’s what pretty much happened to my uncle and the people that was together with him. May their soul rest in peace."

Booklets created by the organizers were mementos given to the families honour each of their loved ones. The pages of the book filled with poems, memories and condolences.

Many feeling the impact of one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Ottawa’s history.

"My thoughts have been with the family ever since that day and it was a way to express our sorrow for their loss," said Erik Leicht with the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association.

"Anybody who knew them would know how loved they are,” said Ian Anderson, a former Eastway Tank employee. "I felt I needed to come today for closure."

"My hope is this gathering today will bring a little bit of comfort to those who lost a loved one,” said Mayor Jim Watson.