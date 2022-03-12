'Very close call': Driver crashes into Lowertown home

A tow truck removes a vehicle that had been driven through the front window of a Heney Street home in Ottawa, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa) A tow truck removes a vehicle that had been driven through the front window of a Heney Street home in Ottawa, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege

Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in its iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.

A resident passes by the cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees from his hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina