OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Vehicle restrictions on Thousand Islands border crossing lifted after heavy winds

    The Thousand Islands Bridge between Canada and the U.S. is seen here on Dec. 23, 2022. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) The Thousand Islands Bridge between Canada and the U.S. is seen here on Dec. 23, 2022. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority implemented some vehicle restrictions Saturday because of heavy winds.

    As of 4:25 p.m. Saturday, the authority said high-profile vehicles commercial vehicles less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles, buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high profile vehicles are restricted until wind speeds reduce.

    According to its website, the bridge authority was reporting wind speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour (43.6 miles per hour) on the U.S. side of the bridge as of 4:50 p.m.

    The restrictions ended at 2 a.m. and normal traffic operations resumed.

    The Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not report any significant delays on the bridge.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News