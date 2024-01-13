Vehicle restrictions on Thousand Islands border crossing lifted after heavy winds

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority implemented some vehicle restrictions Saturday because of heavy winds.

As of 4:25 p.m. Saturday, the authority said high-profile vehicles commercial vehicles less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles, buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high profile vehicles are restricted until wind speeds reduce.

According to its website, the bridge authority was reporting wind speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour (43.6 miles per hour) on the U.S. side of the bridge as of 4:50 p.m.

The restrictions ended at 2 a.m. and normal traffic operations resumed.

The Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not report any significant delays on the bridge.