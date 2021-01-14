OTTAWA -- With up to 30 centimetres of snow on the way for Ottawa this weekend, the city has issued a winter parking ban.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning says snow, heavy at times, will continue through Saturday. The weather agency is calling for 15 to 30 centimetres of snow.

The warning, first issued Friday, initially called for up to 25 cm but the forecast was changed to up to 30 cm just after noon on Saturday.

Meteorologist Brian Owsiak tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that the Ottawa Airport had reported 15 cm of snow by 10 a.m. Saturday. The Gatineau Airport reported 17 cm.

"The heavy snow should continue for another hour or two and then start tapering off early this afternoon," he said. Owsiak said to expect another 5 cm of snow through the day and an additional 5 cm Saturday night.

The snowstorm is due to a strong, low-pressure system tracking northeastward across the New England coast, Environment Canada said.

The winter parking ban will be in effect from Saturday night at 7 p.m. to Sunday morning at 7 a.m., the city says. Those hours might be extended if crews need more time to clear snow from the roads.

On-street monthly parking permit holders are exempt from the ban when they are parked in residential parking permit zones.

Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions are expected and motorists should change travel plans accordingly.

The snow will taper off to periods of snow Saturday night.