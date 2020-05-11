OTTAWA -- As students begin to register for the fall semester, the University of Ottawa is offering “a distance-learning option” for courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the University of Ottawa says it’s “closely monitoring the COVID-19 global pandemic and is working to find responsive, flexible solutions to allow both our international and Canadian students to study in the program of their choice in September.”

“The university remains committed to continuing to offer our students the world-class academic experiences for which we are known, and that have positioned us among the most preeminent universities at home and abroad.”

On March 13, the university cancelled all in-person classes for the winter semester, and moved the rest of the term online.

On Monday, the university announced that “all courses, with some exceptions, will include a distance-learning option in the fall.”

In a message on its website, the university says “whether you are an international student or a Canadian who cannot come to Ottawa, you will be able to learn from home without having to be physically present on campus.”

The University of Ottawa is also working on “innovative approaches to offer students an in-person learning experience should public health guidelines change” before September.

The university says many of the courses could be offered in person if the public health directives change over the summer to allow larger groups to gather. If students sign up for an online course and it’s offered in person, they will not be required to show up in person if the physical distancing guidelines are lifted.

“We are doing everything we can to offer you the best student experience possible, while respecting public health guidelines,” the University of Ottawa said in a message to students on its website.

“Although we are living through an unprecedented situation, we are certain that you will be able to study in your chosen field, to learn from passionate educators and to gain the courses and qualifications you need to pursue your dreams.”