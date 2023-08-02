University of Ottawa and CHEO study urges Hockey Canada to raise age of bodychecking for kids

William Maguire practicing in his driveway. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) William Maguire practicing in his driveway. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina