Unique housing concept gaining traction in Ottawa

A common concept in parts of Europe and even British Columbia is gaining traction in Ontario and here in Ottawa.

It’s called co-housing and it offers a sense of community by bringing people together under one roof.

"Co-housing development is a development of individual, fully complete dwelling units with kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, structured around some common space," said architect and planner Rosaline Hill.

"That common space is really the heart of the community."

While it typically consists of 20 to 30 households, resident Cathy Crowe says she shares a four unit building with her four friends who call themselves 'soul sisters.'

Their units are roughly 900 square feet each, with a common space for gatherings.

“We thought a good idea would be to live in the same dwelling independently, so we could maintain our independence but still be in a community where there is people with us,” said Crowe.

“I think having the community of others there when there are questions or issues, there is always someone there we can talk to or sort things out with.”

Not only does co-housing build communities, but advocates say it’s one way to help solve the housing crisis.

But Linda Kruus, directing manager of Ottawa Cohousing, says at the moment there is no funding or subsidies available to co-housing communities.

“The zoning and the site requirements and all the assessments that are needed, the more flow to that process that a city can provide us, the better for our bottom line,” said Kruus.

Ottawa Cohousing is hosting a social gathering on Saturday for people looking for more information, at Beyond the Pale Brewing Company from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.