Unions call on Ottawa's mayor to invest in municipal services and workers in 2024 budget

Seven unions representing over 20,000 employees at the city of Ottawa are calling on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the city to invest in "the municipal services and workers that the city relies on."

The unions, representing police officers, firefighters, OC Transpo employees and other workers at Ottawa City Hall, issued a media release on Wednesday, hours before Council is set to vote on budget directions for the 2024 budget.

The finance and corporate services committee voted to draft the 2024 budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, along with a hike in transit fares, water rates and other fees.

The unions say they sent a joint letter to Sutcliffe asking him to "provide a vision for the city that goes beyond another round of cuts."

"City workers are striving to do more with less in the context of increased community demand and previous rounds of cuts," the unions said in a media release.

"We look at the work of our members and the services they provide, and we do not see room for additional cuts."

The letter is signed by the Ottawa Police Association, Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association – Local 162, Amalgamated Transit Union Locals 279 and 1760, the Civic Institute of Professional Personnel, and CUPE locals 503 and 5500 representing inside and outside workers at Ottawa City Hall.

Sutcliffe promised during the 2022 municipal election campaign to cap property tax increases at 2.5 per cent for 2023 and 2024. A 2.5 per cent hike in property taxes in 2024 would increase the average property tax bill by $105.

A report for the finance and corporate services committee warned OC Transpo is facing "the greatest financial challenge" of all city service sin 2024, with an expected $35 million revenue shortfall next year. Staff say OC Transpo is continuing a "Service Review" to reduce spending in 2024, including aligning bus routes to current ridership levels.

The unions are calling on the city to invest in municipal services and workers.

"Municipal employees deliver services the people of Ottawa count on every day. In recent years, they have been on the front lines responding to major emergencies such as the pandemic, floods, storms and tornadoes," the unions said.

"The unions are calling on Mayor Sutcliffe and Council to invest in the people and public services that we all count on."

The city of Ottawa implemented a discretionary spending freeze and a hiring pause for positions not impacting service delivery in the spring to offset a projected multimillion-dollar budget deficit in 2023. The city is projecting a $6.6 million budget deficit in 2023, due to significant weather events this year.