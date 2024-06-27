OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • NCC creating 'Summer Zone' on portion of Queen Elizabeth Driveway

    The 'Critical Mass Ride' travels down Queen Elizabeth Driveway on Saturday, calling for safe active transportation routes in Ottawa. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) The 'Critical Mass Ride' travels down Queen Elizabeth Driveway on Saturday, calling for safe active transportation routes in Ottawa. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A portion of Queen Elizabeth Driveway in downtown Ottawa will be turned into a 'Summer Zone' in July and August.

    The National Capital Commission says the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles between Somerset Street and Catherine Street through July and August, as part of the NCC's active use program.

    "Activities, food, music and more," the NCC said on social media, adding more details will be announced soon.

    The NCC has said the Queen Elizabeth Driveway being car-free 24-hours a day in July and August will "allow the NCC to provide animation opportunities along this corridor, creating an ‘open street’ concept."

    The NCC has been closing Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays between Somerset and Fifth Avenue since mid-May. The QED will continue to be closed on weekends for active transportation between Pretoria Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News