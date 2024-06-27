NCC creating 'Summer Zone' on portion of Queen Elizabeth Driveway

A portion of Queen Elizabeth Driveway in downtown Ottawa will be turned into a 'Summer Zone' in July and August.

The National Capital Commission says the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles between Somerset Street and Catherine Street through July and August, as part of the NCC's active use program.

"Activities, food, music and more," the NCC said on social media, adding more details will be announced soon.

The NCC has said the Queen Elizabeth Driveway being car-free 24-hours a day in July and August will "allow the NCC to provide animation opportunities along this corridor, creating an ‘open street’ concept."

The NCC has been closing Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays between Somerset and Fifth Avenue since mid-May. The QED will continue to be closed on weekends for active transportation between Pretoria Avenue and Fifth Avenue.