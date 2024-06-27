OTTAWA
Driver late for a golf lesson, G2 driver facing stunt driving charges on Hwy. 416

OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
A driver late for a golf lesson is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 160 km/h on Highway 416 south of Ottawa, according to police.

It was one of two stunt driving charges issued by Ontario Provincial Police on the highway on Wednesday.

Police say officers observed a driver going 160 km/h on Highway 416, where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

"The driver, who was late to a golf lesson, also had two child seat aged children in the vehicle with them," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meantime, a G2 driver on their way home from work was stopped for speeding, police said.

The OPP says an officer spotted the driver going 159 km/h on Hwy. 416.

The charge of stunt driving includes an automated 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

