Union calls on OC Transpo to crackdown on riders not paying transit fares

OC Transpo ridership is down, the deficit is up, and some people are not paying for the service.

Leaders with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), who represents OC Transpo drivers, spoke out on the issue of fare evasion on Thursday at the city’s joint meeting of the Transit Commission and Light-Rail Transit subcommittee.

With the cost of living crisis, the union says the issue of people not paying the fare is becoming more widespread and putting a significant burden on drivers.

"Drivers are seeing it all the time, every day, and they’re seeing it more and more," Clint Crabtree, ATU Local 279 president, said. "People know that there is no fare inspector. There’s no one out there policing it, so why pay?"

OC Transpo began reintroducing fare inspections following the COVID-19 pandemic, with officers checking whether riders have paid the fares at transit stations and on bus routes.

A total of 275 bus operator assaults were fare related between January 2012 and September 2021, according to the city. The highest number of assaults due to fares was in 2017, with 50 operator assaults linked to fare enforcement.

Crabtree spoke out on the issue as OC Transpo faces a $48 million deficit this year.

"We realize there’s a huge deficit, but start collecting fares and that might help with that deficit as well. That will be money generated back into the system," said Crabtree.

The fine for fare evasion is $150.

Crabtree says there is a small group of fare inspectors working for the city, but it is not making a difference on the issue.

"I have never actually seen an inspector on the bus, but I do appreciate and understand that they take the person into consideration and don’t cause an issue," said Elizabeth Sullivan, a transit user.

"I see it more as the drivers being kind to others,” said Olivia Bak-Neilsen, a bus rider.

The city says it is working on an action plan, which will be released early next year.

"If a bus driver sees someone didn’t pay, they can contact the control room and we can send an inspector or we can send a constable," said Renee Amilcar, OC Transpo general manager.

But Crabtree says drivers are trained to not intervene with fare evasion.

"You don’t want to see someone get injured, assaulted at work, so they don’t want the operators engaging with someone who is evading fare," he said.

Another major issue is that OC Transpo is not tracking the problem. Crabtree says because it’s not tracked, it’s not clear how much revenue is being lost with riders simply not paying to board public transit.