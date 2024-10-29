OTTAWA
    • Two people hurt in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa’s south end

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Two people were transported to hospital after their vehicle crashed into the back of a construction truck by Highway 416 in Ottawa’s south end.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 416 at Bankfield Road just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle drove into the back of a construction crash truck.

    A spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service tells CTV News a man was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition. Paramedics transported a second man to hospital in stable condition.

    The southbound lanes of Highway 416 are closed between Fallowfield Drive and Bankfield Road while the OPP investigates.

     

