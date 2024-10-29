Two people hurt in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa’s south end

Two people were transported to hospital after their vehicle crashed into the back of a construction truck by Highway 416 in Ottawa’s south end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 416 at Bankfield Road just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle drove into the back of a construction crash truck.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service tells CTV News a man was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition. Paramedics transported a second man to hospital in stable condition.

The southbound lanes of Highway 416 are closed between Fallowfield Drive and Bankfield Road while the OPP investigates.